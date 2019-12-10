America's 50 Most Underrated Colleges Could Be Keys to Your Future

SALISBURY, Md., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A handful of colleges in the U.S. get the lion's share of publicity, whether for their academic offerings, their reputation, or their athletic programs. But there are dozens of colleges that are excellent and underrated.

Some have outstanding financial aid programs. Others have a low faculty-student ratio that ensures individual attention and personal time with professors. Others have innovative faculty who hold patents on amazing inventions.

The team at Great Value Colleges (GVC) decided to do some research to find America's 50 Most Underrated Colleges to help you find the college perfect for you. GVC is a leader in the educational field.

"There's a proliferation of educational opportunities today," said GVC Editor Julie McCaulley. "With today's emphasis on brand recognition, it's easy for high-quality colleges to get 'lost in the shuffle.' We wanted to shine a well-deserved spotlight on some of the institutions that are providing excellence in academics and unique opportunities to their students."

McCaulley said the GVC team used points such as graduation rates, faculty excellence, financial aid opportunities, and graduate employment rates as part of the methodology to choose the 50 most underrated institutions. "As a result, we've uncovered a trove of truly excellent colleges," she added. "They're dedicated to giving their students an amazing education and the preparation they need to succeed throughout their careers."

Here's a sampling of ten of GVC's the Most Underrated Colleges in America.

--University of San Francisco, San Francisco, California

The professors at the University of San Francisco help students with their study "every step of the way."

--University of Mary Washington, Fredericksburg, Virginia

It has an 87% four-year graduation rate, and it gives out $41 million in financial assistance every year.

--Santa Clara University, Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara "blends high tech innovation with a social consciousness." It does this by being based in the heart of Silicon Valley while teaching from a Jesuit perspective.

--St. Olaf College, Northfield, Minnesota

Students spend much time learning outside the classroom. For instance, students enrolled in the college's Media and the Environment degree spend a whole semester producing videos for non-profits. Alumni say that out of classroom interactions with faculty "contributed to their personal growth, values, and attitudes."

--Muhlenberg College, Allentown, Pennsylvania

Thanks to a strong alumni network, Muhlenberg College offers "four years of college, a lifetime of opportunities." It has a mentor network of thousands of alumni who provide career coaching to current students.

--Bentley University, Waltham, Massachusetts

Bentley University is primarily known as a business school. However, its education incorporates "technology and the arts and sciences," which means that students can thrive in a variety of career settings. It excels in internship placements.

--Providence College, Providence, Rhode Island

This college wins major awards because its education proactively encourages students to create positive changes in the world, no matter what career paths they choose.

--Southern Methodist University, Dallas, Texas

Niche rates rated this Southern Methodist professors as 42nd best among colleges and universities. In addition, because of the 11:1 student to faculty ratio, students get a lot of quality time and personal attention.

--Elon University, Elon, North Carolina

Students who want to take advantage of international study should take a close look at Elon University, one of the top institutions for studying abroad. Elon has made study abroad a seamless part of the program. This means that students do not have to take an extra year or more for the invaluable experience of studying abroad.

--Wofford College, Spartanburg, South Carolina

More than 94% of the students at Wofford access some of the $67 million in financial aid that the college allocates. Nearly 80% of Wofford's students graduate within four years.

For the full article on America's 50 Most Underrated Colleges:

https://www.greatvaluecolleges.net/americas-most-underrated-colleges/

