America's Anglers Reach Record-Breaking Diversity

"It's often assumed that all anglers look alike," says Stephanie Vatalaro, RBFF's Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications. "Our mission is to welcome everyone to the water — because if you want to learn to fish, you should have that opportunity no matter who you are. And while our work isn't over, it's clear from these results that the tides are changing."

In addition to record-breaking diversity, other highlights from the Special Report on Fishing include:

49.4 million Americans participate in fishing annually.

Americans go fishing a cumulative 883 million days annually, or 17.9 days each year per person.

More non-anglers than ever, 33.9 million people, are interested in trying fishing.

Parents are 45 percent more likely to go fishing than adults without children.

More than 3 in 4 anglers view fishing's environmental benefits as one reason they participate in the activity.

RBFF's diversity initiatives include its #WomenMakingWaves social media movement and its George H.W. Bush Vamos A Pescar Education Fund.

Created in partnership with The Outdoor Foundation, the Special Report on Fishing provides one of the most comprehensive looks at the state of U.S. fishing and boating participation. The full report, along with an accompanying infographic, is available at the RBFF Resource Center.

