America's Backyard Poultry Leader Launches First Branded Chicken Coop Nationwide

RUDD, Iowa, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoover's Hatchery, the largest provider of backyard poultry in the United States, is officially launching its first-ever consumer product: a premium chicken coop engineered from heavy-duty recycled plastic. The Hoover's Lean-To Easy Clean Chicken Coop is now arriving at select retailers nationwide, including Murdoch's, Country Store, and 400 Tractor Supply Co. locations.

Hoover's Easy Clean 10-Bird Coop in Exclusive Woodgrain Finish Hoover's Easy Clean 10-Bird Coop in Sage Green Finish with 6' Metal Run

The move signals a strategic expansion for the 82-year-old, family-owned company. While long recognized for its industry-leading selection of more than 200 poultry breeds, this marks Hoover's first major step into the hardware and housing category.

Solving the "Wooden Coop Cycle"

The Lean-To Easy Clean Chicken Coop was developed to solve the "wooden coop cycle"—a persistent problem where traditional wooden structures rot, warp, or become infested with pests within just a few years. Unlike wood, which requires annual painting and sealing, Hoover's recycled plastic panels are non-porous. This ensures that moisture and droppings are not absorbed into the surfaces, making the unit significantly more durable and hygienic.

Key features of the design include:

Rapid Cleaning: The coop can be cleaned in approximately five minutes using a simple hand rake and garden hose.

The coop can be cleaned in approximately five minutes using a simple hand rake and garden hose. Mite Resistance: The smooth construction eliminates the crevices where mites typically thrive, solving one of the most frustrating challenges for keepers.

The smooth construction eliminates the crevices where mites typically thrive, solving one of the most frustrating challenges for keepers. Sustainability: Built using heavy-duty recycled plastic, offering an eco-friendly alternative to lumber.

"With over 80 years of experience, we know exactly what hurdles face those entering this journey," said Tony Halsted, second-generation owner of Hoover's Hatchery. "If the maintenance becomes too much, people may choose not to keep a flock. We wanted to provide a product that gives them more leisure time with their birds and less time choring."

The Backyard Chicken Boom

The launch arrives as the U.S. backyard poultry market surges to approximately 11 million households—roughly 13% of the population. As cities like Mansfield, Ohio, relax restrictions, the market continues to expand into suburban areas.

About Hoover's Hatchery

Founded in 1944 in Rudd, Iowa, Hoover's Hatchery operates facilities across Iowa, Pennsylvania, New Mexico, and Missouri. They offer a massive variety of chickens, ducks, turkeys, and game birds. Learn more at www.hoovershatchery.com/coops .

Media Contact:

Matt Bradley

641-548-8608

[email protected]

SOURCE Hoover's Hatchery