America's Beauty Show 2018 Comes to McCormick Place in Chicago April 28 - 30

CHICAGO, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The beauty business is huge! Salon professionals from around the Midwest will converge on Chicago to attend the annual America's Beauty Show (ABS), at McCormick Place (North) Saturday, Sunday and Monday – April 28, 29, 30. Paul Dykstra, CEO of America's Beauty Show, comments, "We are proud that the 85,000 beauty professionals who attended our three-day show in 2017 came from across the US and 34 foreign countries -- and had a $116 million impact on the local economy. The beauty business, which impacts millions of consumers, also makes a very positive impact on the local economy!" (stats from Choose Chicago)

americasbeautyshow.com

So, what is America's Beauty Show? Simply put, it's hundreds of thousands of square feet of wall-to-wall beauty products, where salon professionals go to find out what's new, what's hot, and what consumers can expect to see at their local salons in coming weeks! It's the only place where beauty salon professionals can view over 450 manufacturer exhibits and learn from the best educators in the industry about new beauty trends in hairdressing/hair color, new products, hot colors/trends in nails, hair extensions, etc.

Highlights of ABS 2018 include:

A Barber Takeover ! CosmoProf stage - all day Sat, April 28

! CosmoProf stage - all day Tabatha Coffey with biz advice on the Matrix stage (Sun and Mon)

with biz advice on the Matrix stage (Sun and Mon) Crazy Hands Barbering Competition by Major League Barbers

by Color guru Guy Tang : famous for bringing pastels to hair color

: famous for bringing pastels to hair color Student Huddle at ABS: Mon., April 30th

In keeping with America's Beauty Show's commitment to give back to the community, Larry Silvestri, President of the Board of Directors of ABS and Senior VP & COO for Mario Tricocci Hair Salons & Day Spas, announces:

A Free, one-hour domestic violence and sexual assault awareness course for salon professionals - Cosmetologists Chicago is the first association of beauty professionals in the country to offer this course prepared with Chicago Says No More and required for 2018 license renewal!

For Salon professionals only, America's Beauty Show is owned and produced by Cosmetologists Chicago, one of the nation's largest associations of beauty salon professionals. The International Esthetics, Cosmetics, & Spa Conference –– will be co-located @ America's Beauty Show. For more info, visit americasbeautyshow.com.

