America's Best Haunted Attractions Give 15 Reasons to Go

America Haunts Association Warns Thrill-Seekers the Season Ends Soon

DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With only two weekends before Halloween, America Haunts, the association of premiere haunted attractions, presents the top fifteen reasons for thrill seekers not to miss their shot to visit one of the most esteemed haunted attractions in the nation.

The nation’s best haunted attractions across the nation offer the reasons you can't miss going this Halloween season.
The association advises that the season of scaring is almost over. Given Halloween falls on a non-weekend night, Tuesday, October 31, some haunts will close the weekend before Halloween, others close after Halloween night, while some may offer some more weekends to accommodate those who need their fright fill for the year.

There are many reasons that the adventurous public needs to take heed and get their tickets now to make the best of the witching hours on a night out or a trip to the most incredible haunted attractions in the nation. The most intense scares achieved the right way for a lifetime of memories start with finding the best places to go. The nation's best haunted attractions offer the reasons you can't miss going this Halloween season.

  1. The 13th Gate, Baton Rouge – LAUGHTER – Brews are born in Baton Rouge, where a witch cackles with the knowledge that laughter is good for the soul, providing a unique blend of fright and fun.
  2. The Bates Motel and Haunted Hayride, Philadelphia – BONDING – Are your friends the monster or the monster slayer? You really get to know someone better when their fight-or-flight instinct takes over, making it a quick character measure.
  3. Beast Haunted Attraction, Kansas City – EXERCISE – Burn calories at the haunts and get your bones cracking, then refuel with more candy for a thrilling night of exercise and indulgence.
  4. Bennett's Curse, Baltimore/DC area – FOMO – Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) can be a silver bullet. Be part of the werewolf pack, and don't let another full moon pass by, seizing the opportunity to join haunt enthusiasts.
  5. Cutting Edge Haunted House, Fort Worth – FUN – Feeling like a zombie? It's a no-brainer to go out, have fun, and break away from the daily grind.
  6. The Dent Schoolhouse, Cincinnati – MYSTERY – No need for a crystal ball – satisfy your curiosity about what hides in the cover of darkness while bringing good thrills and chills, a perfect blend of mystery and excitement.
  7. Erebus Haunted Attraction, Detroit/Pontiac MOOD-BOOSTING – Staying in can be soul-sucking - get out and boost your mood by triggering an adrenalin rush to escape feeling beat down for an electrifying and uplifting haunt experience.
  8. The Haunted Trail of Balboa Park, San Diego – TEAM BUILDING – A pack of werewolves knows they work better together, just as teams often gather at haunts for team building.
  9. Headless Horseman Hayrides and Haunted Attractions, New York/Ulster Park – BUCKET LIST – Don't lose your head. You can get your fall bucket list done in one place by experiencing the haunts, midways, hayrides, and trails.
  10. Kersey Valley SpookyWoods Haunted Attraction, Greensboro/High Point – REALLY HAUNTED – While most of the scares are manufactured, lean into the paranormal lore for a brush with restless spirits that add an extra layer of spine-tingling fear to the haunting experience.
  11. NETHERWORLD Haunted House, Atlanta – ESCAPISM – You can't believe your eyes while questioning whether you're witnessing illusions or apparitions. Haunts that are so immersive you are part of an altered reality in the center of a horror universe.
  12. Spooky World Nightmare New England, Boston/Litchfield – ENTERTAINMENT – Just like the Salem Witch Trials, you can be a bystander and watch others screaming and being chased. Enjoy the adrenaline rush of witnessing the chase and possibly being the next victim.
  13. Thrillvania Haunted House Park, Dallas – FACING FEAR – When there are no stakes around – fear is the best weapon for survival - facing it is liberating.
  14. Nightmare on 13th, Salt Lake City – TRADITION – Say "boo" to ghosting Halloween traditions. Stay hip with a night of haunting to maintain the spirit of Halloween for a night of unforgettable memories.
  15. Talon Falls Screampark, Paducah/Melber – OUT FROM THE ORDINARY – Get away from your wretched routine. Under the moon's glow, the crisp night air is rejuvenating and a fresh break from the ordinary.

These top haunted attractions offer thrill-seekers more than just scares. They provide an array of experiences, including a diversion from what is truly terrifying in the world. Visitors have their reasons to experience a truly sensational haunt, whether it's simply for fun and laughter, bonding, exercise, mystery, camaraderie, and personal growth. The season may end soon, but the memories created at the haunted attractions dedicated to scaring the right way will last a lifetime.

About America Haunts

America Haunts is the national association of premier haunted attractions dedicated to fear-based entertainment excellence and originality. Their collective annual visitors exceed more than a million people. America Haunts' members are recognized for their longevity in the industry, driven by professionalism, technical expertise, innovation, and a penchant for generating screams for fun and excitement.

SOURCE America Haunts

