America's Best Haunted Attractions Give 15 Reasons to Go

America Haunts Association Warns Thrill-Seekers the Season Ends Soon

DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With only two weekends before Halloween, America Haunts, the association of premiere haunted attractions, presents the top fifteen reasons for thrill seekers not to miss their shot to visit one of the most esteemed haunted attractions in the nation.

The nation's best haunted attractions across the nation offer the reasons you can't miss going this Halloween season.

The association advises that the season of scaring is almost over. Given Halloween falls on a non-weekend night, Tuesday, October 31, some haunts will close the weekend before Halloween, others close after Halloween night, while some may offer some more weekends to accommodate those who need their fright fill for the year.

There are many reasons that the adventurous public needs to take heed and get their tickets now to make the best of the witching hours on a night out or a trip to the most incredible haunted attractions in the nation. The most intense scares achieved the right way for a lifetime of memories start with finding the best places to go. The nation's best haunted attractions offer the reasons you can't miss going this Halloween season.

These top haunted attractions offer thrill-seekers more than just scares. They provide an array of experiences, including a diversion from what is truly terrifying in the world. Visitors have their reasons to experience a truly sensational haunt, whether it's simply for fun and laughter, bonding, exercise, mystery, camaraderie, and personal growth. The season may end soon, but the memories created at the haunted attractions dedicated to scaring the right way will last a lifetime.

About America Haunts

America Haunts is the national association of premier haunted attractions dedicated to fear-based entertainment excellence and originality. Their collective annual visitors exceed more than a million people. America Haunts' members are recognized for their longevity in the industry, driven by professionalism, technical expertise, innovation, and a penchant for generating screams for fun and excitement.

