America's Best Small Cities Unveiled

Fifty winning small cities were unveiled at a June 5 reception at New York University as part of the City Nation Place Americas forum, an annual conference for destination branding, economic development and tourism marketing that's co-produced by Resonance.

The large and small city rankings, gathered into the America's Best Cities Report, is one of the most comprehensive American city rankings ever attempted. It was developed to quantify and benchmark the relative quality of place, reputation and competitive identity for U.S. principal cities with metropolitan populations of 200,000 to 1 million.

"For more than a decade, Resonance has created place-branding strategies, tourism and economic development plans and trend reports for city, tourism and economic development organizations," says Resonance President and CEO Chris Fair. "We do this to empower cities with new tools and perspectives on the key factors that shape a city's competitive identity, community well-being, and future prosperity."

Fair says his firm has come to understand that traditional indicators for economic, social and livability factors used in most rankings don't reveal the whole story for cities and their tourism and economic development agencies. Why? Because it's the relative vibrancy and experiential quality of cities that increasingly determine where talent, tourism and investment flow.

As a result, the Resonance Consultancy Best Cities rankings analyze and compare 28 factors in six key categories: a combination of core statistics measure that traditional economic, social and livability factors, as well as user-generated ratings and reviews to benchmark the experiential qualities of each city. The six categories are:

Place

The perceived quality of a city's natural and built environments, including the subcategories of Air Quality, Weather, Crime Rate, Neighborhoods & Landmarks, Parks & Outdoor Activities, and Commute Time To Work.

Product

A city's key institutions, attractions and infrastructure, including the subcategories of University Rankings, Airport Connectivity, Convention Center Size, Entertainment, Museums, Sports Teams, and Housing Affordability.

Programming

The arts, culture, entertainment and culinary scene in a city, including the subcategories of Shopping, Culture, Culinary, and Nightlife.

People

The immigration rate and diversity of a city, including the subcategories of Education, Foreign-born Residents, and Languages Spoken at Home.

Prosperity

A city's employment, GDP per capita and corporate head offices, including the subcategories of Unemployment, Household Income, and Fortune 500 Companies.

Promotion

The quantity of stories, references and recommendations shared online about a city, including the subcategories of Google Search Results, Google Trends, Facebook Check-ins, Instagram Hashtags and TripAdvisor Reviews.

An average of a city's rankings in each of these categories is used to determine the overall Best Small Cities in America, which are:

SMALL CITIES (POP. UNDER 1 MILLION)

Honolulu Omaha Albuquerque Charleston El Paso Reno Tulsa Madison Myrtle Beach Asheville

The full 2018 America's Best City Brands Report, including the Top 10 Large Cities, category leaders and full city rankings, is available for free download at ResonanceCo.com/Our-Reports.

