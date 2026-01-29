America's Beverage Companies & U.S. Conference of Mayors Award Nine Cities $1,000,000 for the Healthy & Sustainable Communities Grant Program

Portland (OR), Spokane (WA) and Findlay (OH) selected as first-place winners for the 2026 Healthy and Sustainable Communities Awards

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Beverage, the American Beverage Foundation for a Healthy America (ABFHA) and the United States Conference of Mayors (USCM) today announced nine winning cities of the 2026 Healthy and Sustainable Communities Awards.

The 2026 grant recipients – Portland (OR), Sacramento (CA), Arlington (TX), Findlay (OH), Riviera Beach (FL), Schenectady (NY), Spokane (WA), Bridgeport (CT) and Rochester (MN) – received a total of $1,000,000 in grants for their initiatives promoting healthier lifestyles and advancing environmental sustainability.

"Strong communities are built locally, by leaders who understand their cities and the people they serve," said Kevin Keane, president and CEO of American Beverage and president of the American Beverage Foundation for a Healthy America Board of Directors. "For more than a decade, America's beverage companies have been proud to partner with the U.S. Conference of Mayors to support cities that are turning innovative health and sustainability ideas into measurable, community-driven results. We congratulate this year's winning mayors and cities for their leadership and impact, and for showing what's possible when local leadership is matched with sustained investment and collaboration."

The announcement took place during the 94th Winter Meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Washington, DC, where mayors from across the nation gathered to celebrate their peers' dedication to creating vibrant, healthy, and sustainable cities.

Including this year, since the launch of this partnership in 2012, these awards have invested more than $8 million in 93 cities across the nation. The initiative reflects America's beverage companies' long-standing commitment to tackling critical health and environmental challenges with community-driven solutions.

"The partnership between the American Beverage Association and the U.S. Conference of Mayors is truly one of a kind," said USCM CEO and Executive Director Tom Cochran. "For more than a decade, we've invested millions in programs that make a real difference on the ground – helping cities strengthen communities and improve outcomes for children and families across the nation. At a time when local leaders are being asked to do more than ever, this partnership stands as a powerful example of how public and private sectors can work together to deliver real results."

First, second and third place awards were presented to cities within three categories based on population. Descriptions of each winning program can be found below.

SMALL CITY WINNERS

First Place

Findlay, OH – Mayor Christina Muryn

Findlay's Urban Prairie Pilot Project – A Model for Sustainability will convert flood-damaged, city-owned turfgrass in the Blanchard River floodplain into a five-acre native prairie with trails, trees, educational features, and long-term ecological management in partnership with Wild Toledo and the Blanchard River Watershed Partnership. The project is designed to improve stormwater infiltration and water quality, reduce flooding and erosion, cut maintenance costs by 80–90%, increase biodiversity, provide accessible green space and environmental education, and create a replicable model for prairie conversion on flood mitigation lands.

Second Place

Riviera Beach, FL – Mayor Douglas Lawson

The Healthy Wallets, Healthy Lives Initiative in Riviera Beach is a 12-month, multi-generational intervention for 150 low-to-moderate-income families that combines financial literacy ("Penny"), nutrition access and education, including produce vouchers ("Plate"), and zero-cost recreation and mentorship in parks ("Park"). The initiative is designed to increase fiscal stability (e.g., 70% of households establishing an emergency health fund), reduce non-mortgage debt, improve or stabilize youth BMI percentiles, boost caregivers' confidence in sourcing and preparing healthy meals, and build a scalable model linking economic and health gains.

Third Place

Schenectady, NY – Mayor Gary McCarthy

Live Well Schenectady is a multi-component health initiative using parks and city services to provide fresh produce, gardening education, community garden connections, running programs, "Fishing with a Firefighter," and water conservation/trash cleanup activities for residents. The initiative is designed to increase healthy habits and physical activity among youth and older adults, tackle food disparities, and ultimately reduce EMS and health-related 911 calls, resulting in cost savings and improved community well-being.

MEDIUM-SIZED CITY WINNERS

First Place

Spokane, WA – Mayor Lisa Brown

The expansion of Spokane's Student-Led Youth Wellness Zone will allow students in Northeast Spokane to lead projects that address youth anxiety, food insecurity, and climate-related stress through schoolyard forests, greenhouses, composting, and food distribution, in partnership with schools, the city, and community organizations. The initiative is designed to increase youth civic engagement and leadership, expand access to fresh food, improve environmental resilience (trees, composting, biodiversity), and strengthen mental well-being and academic engagement for participating students.

Second Place

Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Joseph Ganim

Bridgeport will create The Greenhouse Impact, an intergenerational greenhouse program pairing 15 fourth–fifth graders in the Lighthouse After School Program with 15 seniors from the East Side Senior Center to learn about native plants, grow fruits/vegetables in a year-round greenhouse, and connect to community gardens. The initiative will establish a successful greenhouse garden, develop environmental stewards across generations, promote healthier eating and food security among students and seniors, and build social bonds between youth and older adults, with potential expansion to other sites.

Third Place

Rochester, MN – Mayor Kim Norton

Through Move to the Market: Incentivizing Health, Equity, and Local Foods, the city of Rochester will distribute food vouchers to low-income families that are redeemable at The Village farmers' markets and increase in value when patrons walk, bike, or otherwise physically move to the market; purchase excess produce from farmers for redistribution to food-insecure families. The initiative is designed to increase fruit and vegetable consumption, reduce food insecurity (with targeted reductions in self- reported insecurity and obesity), grow market attendance and farmer sales, and link physical activity to food access in a culturally relevant way for immigrant and low-income communities.

LARGE CITY WINNERS

First Place

Portland, OR – Mayor Keith Wilson

The Waste and Wellness Package in Portland will expand a peer-led environmental workforce under the Mayor's Office to employ 20 workers with lived experience of homelessness or poverty to collect micro-debris, recover hard to recycle materials, support public restrooms, and protect stormwater/green infrastructure. The initiative will create paid jobs for 20 peer environmental workers, remove 8–12 tons of small debris, divert 10–15 tons of reusable or hard to recycle materials from landfills, improve stormwater function and cleanliness at Portland Loo sites, and increase public engagement around hygiene and environmental stewardship.

Second Place

Sacramento, CA – Mayor Kevin McCarty

Through Field Trips for Fresh Food Access, the city of Sacramento will provide free field trips and related activities that bring students from disadvantaged schools to farmers' markets and a community garden using free youth transit, pairing curriculum with "Kids Bucks" produce vouchers, garden visits, and parent education on CalFresh/Market Match. The goals of the initiative are to increase students' exposure to and consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables, raise awareness and use of CalFresh/Market Match, reduce inequities in field trip access, and strengthen family engagement with local food resources.

Third Place

Arlington, TX – Mayor Jim Ross

Through its Feeding Children, Fueling the Future initiative, the city of Arlington will expand and modernize its summer meal program and build the capacity to operate as a Texas Department of Agriculture–approved Contracting Entity for the USDA Summer Food Service Program, using recreation centers as meal sites. The initiative is designed to increase the number of children receiving summer meals by at least 25% in the first year, achieve CE certification and a self-sustaining, federally reimbursed meal system, and move toward universal summer nutrition access for eligible children citywide.

