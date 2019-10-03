America's Blood Centers Urges FDA to Continue to Evaluate Impact of New Final Guidance on Platelet Availability

WASHINGTON, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Blood Centers (ABC) encourages the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to continue to assess the impact of the Final Guidance issued on Bacterial Risk Control Strategies for Blood Collection Establishments and Transfusion Services to Enhance the Safety and Availability of Platelets for Transfusion Guidance for Industry. While the Final Guidance took an important step in allowing for an extended implementation period, significant operational complexities remain that could affect patient access to platelets, especially in rural and underserved communities.

"Hospitals and the patients they serve rely on independent blood centers to collect and distribute a continual, robust supply of blood components, including platelets," said Kate Fry, MBA, CAE, ABC's Chief Executive Officer. "ABC appreciates the continued opportunity to work with the FDA to ensure patient access to life-saving transfusions. We are fully committed to the safety of the U.S. blood supply and wholeheartedly share the FDA's goal of reducing the risk of bacterial contamination in platelets while ensuring a robust supply of this essential blood component."

Currently there is no FDA approved system available for the large volume, delayed sampling (LVDS) option for a 7-day dating period included in the Guidance. As such, ABC encourages the FDA to expeditiously approve a technology to allow blood centers sufficient time to consider this option and time for the ramp-up required by the manufacturer to meet potential market needs. Additional risk-control strategies should be approved that demonstrate safety and promote maximum flexibility.

ABC looks forward to continuing to work with FDA on our shared goal of minimizing the risk of bacterial contamination of platelets without negatively impacting platelet availability.

About America's Blood Centers

Founded in 1962, America's Blood Centers is North America's largest network of community-based, independent blood programs. Recognized by the U.S. Congress for its critical work in patient care and disaster preparedness and response, the federation operates more than 600 blood donor centers providing close to 60 percent of the U.S., and a quarter of the Canadian blood supply.

These blood centers serve more than 150 million people and provide blood products and services to more than 3,500 hospitals and healthcare facilities across North America. Each year, our members help save the lives of nearly 3 million patients. America's Blood Centers' U.S. members are licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Our Canadian member is regulated by Health Canada. America's Blood Centers is not affiliated with the American Red Cross. For more information visit www.AmericasBlood.org.

SOURCE America's Blood Centers

Related Links

http://www.americasblood.org

