Americas Cardroom Pros Appear in ESPN's 2026 WSOP Main Event Coverage

Alex Foxen made a pivotal call, while Chris Moneymaker helped burst the money bubble.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom Pros Alex Foxen and Chris Moneymaker played roles in ESPN's first four episodes covering the 2026 World Series of Poker Main Event.

The tournament began with 9,208 entrants competing for an $85,634,400 prize pool. The winner was set to receive $10 million.

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Foxen appeared during the opening coverage, including a featured hand against Vinh Nguyen. Holding ace-jack, Foxen faced an all-in bet of more than 50 big blinds following an initial raise from Nguyen and a small three-bet from another player.

Foxen considered the betting action, Nguyen's previous play and his table talk before calling. Nguyen showed jack-ten. Foxen remained ahead through the final card, eliminated Nguyen and collected a 142,500-chip pot.

Moneymaker appeared in ESPN's Episode 3 'Bubble Cam' recap. The 2003 Main Event champion was eliminated during hand-for-hand play after facing Antonio Vargas' pocket aces.

Moneymaker, Stoyan Madanzhiev and Zhaken Seitbekov were eliminated simultaneously, although only two minimum-cash positions remained. Tournament officials divided the available $30,000 equally, awarding each player $10,000.

Despite receiving a share of the payout, Moneymaker was among the players whose elimination officially burst the Main Event money bubble.

The moment came 23 years after Moneymaker won the 2003 Main Event. His victory helped increase poker's television audience and encouraged more online qualifiers to enter major live tournaments.

Foxen's all-in decision and Moneymaker's bubble finish gave Americas Cardroom exposure during two storylines from ESPN's opening Main Event broadcasts.

Additional details about both appearances are available in a full recap on the Americas Cardroom blog.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom is one of the world's leading online poker destinations, serving players since 2001. Known for major tournament series, innovative promotions, and a commitment to the poker community, the company is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026 while continuing to expand its tournament offerings and deliver world-class online poker experiences to players across the globe.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

Americas Cardroom Pros Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7845 582487

SOURCE Americas Cardroom