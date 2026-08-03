Chris Moneymaker Explains Decision Behind Televised WSOP Main Event Exit

The Americas Cardroom Pro provides context surrounding his 2026 elimination.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom Pro Chris Moneymaker has provided an exclusive analysis of the hand that ended his run on the money bubble of the 2026 World Series of Poker Main Event.

The 2003 WSOP Main Event champion explained how his stack size, the tournament situation and his read on opponent Antonio Vargas influenced the river decision featured during ESPN's coverage.

Americas Cardroom

Moneymaker entered Day 4 with 221,000 chips, equal to approximately 27.6 big blinds. There were 1,389 players remaining, with 1,382 scheduled to reach the money.

Although the field was only seven eliminations from a payout, Moneymaker believed his stack was large enough to continue playing rather than fold until the bubble passed.

Vargas also played a significant role in his decision-making. Moneymaker viewed him as an active opponent capable of using the bubble to pressure other players.

After Moneymaker raised from the hijack, Vargas three-bet. Moneymaker called because he believed Vargas could be playing a wider range than a tighter opponent would use in the same situation.

The hand continued through bets on the flop and turn. The river placed a full house on the board before Vargas moved all in.

Moneymaker said he called because Vargas could be bluffing with hands that would play the board and split the pot.

He emphasized that the decision was specific to Vargas and would not necessarily have been made against a more conservative player.

Vargas revealed pocket aces and eliminated Moneymaker.

Moneymaker was one of three players eliminated on the bubble, splitting the two $15,000 payouts evenly for $10,000 each.

The full analysis is available on the Americas Cardroom blog.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom is one of the world's leading online poker destinations, serving players since 2001. Known for major tournament series, innovative promotions, and a commitment to the poker community, the company is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026 while continuing to expand its tournament offerings and deliver world-class online poker experiences to players across the globe.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

Americas Cardroom Pros Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7845 582487

SOURCE Americas Cardroom