Americas Cardroom Announces $8 Million GTD Venom Tourney Will Kick Off in January

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Here we go again. Americas Cardroom is outdoing itself with the largest tourney in its decades-long history. The US-facing online poker site is running an $8 Million GTD Venom, with a $1 Million minimum top prize, from January 22nd to February 3rd, 2021.



"Our world-famous multi-day poker tournament is back with the biggest guarantee in its history," stated Michael Harris, spokesperson for Americas Cardroom. "We're excited to kick the year off by making at least one millionaire. We can't wait to see who wins it."



The $8 Million Venom has four Day 1 options and a $2,650 direct buy-in. However, those without that bankroll at their disposal are still in luck. Americas Cardroom is opening the Venom floodgates, allowing players to qualify through Steps, Skips, Megas and Venom Fever. The latter of which will feature hundreds of satellites leading up to the tournament.



What's more, players can secure a seat through Venom Blitz Steps (also known as Cyclones). Starting at just 11 cents, players can enter at any level and move up to the next one by earning 5,000 chips. By finishing the 9th level, players will secure their $2,650 seat.



While $8 million is guaranteed, that number should be easily surpassed. The last Hold'em Venom tourney was held in August and featured $7 million in guaranteed prize money. But that far exceeded expectations, with a final prize pool of $9,680,000. It was the first Venom where the champ ($1,542,024) and 2nd place finisher ($1,135,464) each walked away as millionaires.



Americas Cardroom has also revealed that they're planning to hold four Venoms in 2021. The schedule will include two Hold'em Venoms and two Venom PKOs.



For more information on the $8 Million Venom, plus the OSS Cub3d tournament series that will start right after, click here

Venom venom

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, Americas Cardroom offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

Contact:

Katherine Morera

(+506)7014-9090

[email protected]

SOURCE Americas Cardroom