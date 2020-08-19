Americas Cardroom Announces First-ever MO MO MO PKO Tourney Series

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to strut your feathers at the tables. Americas Cardroom today announced the MO MO MO PKO Tourney Series featuring $50 million in guarantees from September 9th through November 1st. Included is a $5 Million Progressive Knockout Main Event.

$50 MOMOMO PKO Tournament Series $5 Million GTD 'Carnage' Main Event

"Set your targets and get ready to watch the money snowball in," stated Michael Harris, spokesperson for Americas Cardroom. "There's never been a tournament series like this, featuring all Progressive Knockout tourneys. And there's never been a PKO Main Event this big before. Once again, we're making history. Are you ready?"



A progressive knockout tournament is a new kind of bounty tournament with the prospect for huge bounty payouts. Each player enters the tournament with a bounty on their head. When taking an opponent down, the successful player will win 50% of the target's bounty. The other 50% is then placed on the winner's head.



As the tournament progresses, the size of the bounties grow and grow, making progressive knockout tournaments incredibly lucrative. The further one gets in a tournament, the more bounty money they'll pocket.



With the MO MO MO PKO Tourney Series, players can look forward to hundreds of events featuring over $50 million in prize money, including a multi-day $5 Million GTD 'Carnage' Main Event. That's the biggest PKO tournament in poker history.



For more on the MO MO MO PKO Tourney Series, visit AmericasCardroom.eu.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, Americas Cardroom offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

Media Contact:

Luis M.

1-877-314-4195

[email protected]

SOURCE Americas Cardroom

Related Links

http://www.AmericasCardroom.eu

