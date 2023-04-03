Americas Cardroom Announces Jose Ignacio "Nacho" Barbero as ACR Team Pro

ACR strengthen its Team Pro roster with latest signing.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom (ACR) today announced Argentinian poker pro, Jose Ignacio "Nacho" Barbero as its latest Team Pro. Barbero will be playing on ACR with the screenname "Travisrice".

Barbero's been dominating the poker tables for nearly 15 years. He burst onto the circuit back in 2010, when he won two Latin American Poker Tour championships in less than four months. His streak didn't stop there, and he's raked in more than $8.4 million in live tournament winnings since.

Earlier this year, Barbero showed he is still a force to be reckoned with, winning the $15,000 buy-in Triton Super High Roller Series event in Vietnam and taking home $600,000.

Despite so much success on the felt, Barbero only won his first WSOP bracelet last summer. He beat 419 other players in the $7,000 buy-in No Limit Hold'em Super Turbo Bounty WSOP Event and walked away with $587,520. Barbero will be returning to the WSOP tables in 2023.

"I'm thrilled to join the ACR Team," said Barbero. He added, "I'm excited to be representing a site that loves poker as much as I do and puts the players first. I look forward to the opportunity of introducing ACR into new markets and help grow it even more into a worldwide brand."

Melanie Moser, Head of Partnerships at ACR said, "I am delighted to add Jose 'Nacho' Barbero to our diverse team of ambassadors. He is not only a poker legend in the LATAM market but has made waves in the international poker circuit for years, while his recent successes make it obvious that he is not done with winning big. He is a fantastic player and representative of the game. I cannot wait to see what he does next, on and off the felt!"

Barbero will take to the live poker tables at EPT Monte Carlo, which takes place from April 26–May 6 at Le Casino Monte Carlo.

For further information, please contact: Melanie Moser, 1-877-314-4195, [email protected]

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has one of the longest and trusted online names in the industry and has been in existence since 2001. Americas Cardroom accepts players from the US market and the rest of the world. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, Americas Cardroom offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

SOURCE Americas Cardroom