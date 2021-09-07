Americas Cardroom Announces Sponsorship of Punta del Este, Home of Latin America's Largest Casino

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pack your bags. Americas Cardroom today announced its sponsorship of the poker room at Enjoy Punta del Este, a high-end casino resort in Uruguay. Players will be able to win poker tournament packages online at Americas Cardroom for events hosted over the course of the next two years.

Located on the Atlantic Coast of Uruguay, Enjoy Punta del Este is a high-end resort and home to Latin America's largest casino. The property boasts 294 rooms, 9 restaurants and bars, and more.



Enjoy Punta del Este pool view Enjoy Punta del Este front view

With the Enjoy Punta del Este sponsorship, Americas Cardroom will be hosting a number of poker tournaments at the high-end casino resort hotel. Players will be able to win their package online at Americas Cardroom, complete with airfare, hotel accommodations, and spending money.



Americas Cardroom is no stranger to land-based events. The online poker room was the official sponsor of the Punta Cana Poker Classic for the better part of a decade. Most recently, the US-facing online poker room hosted the Cage Live, a land-based poker vacation held over a weekend, several times per year.



Over the last 20 years, Americas Cardroom has also sent its players to the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas, and to multiple Latin Series of Poker events.



The full land-based schedule is still in the works, but details will be released soon. For more information on the Enjoy Punta del Este sponsorship, visit AmericasCardroom.eu.



About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, Americas Cardroom offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

