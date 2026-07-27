Americas Cardroom Announces That Most Venom Fever Seats Remain Available

The second weekend includes three Mega Satellites and a Beast Tournament guaranteeing 60 total seats.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom announced that more than 85% of the 1,500 guaranteed seats offered through Venom Fever remain available ahead of the promotion's second weekend.

The satellite campaign continues through Sunday, August 30 and provides entry routes into the Dual Mystery Bounty Venoms, which begin Thursday, August 13 and feature $15 million in combined guarantees.

Americas Cardroom

The schedule consists of a $12 Million Guaranteed No-Limit Hold'em Mystery Bounty Venom and a $3 Million Guaranteed Pot-Limit Omaha Mystery Bounty Venom. Each event has a $2,650 buy-in.

Americas Cardroom will guarantee 60 seats across four qualifying events this weekend.

A $55 Mega Satellite will begin at 1:30pm ET on Saturday, July 25, and guarantee five seats.

Two Mega Satellites will follow at 1:30pm ET on Sunday, July 26. The $290 tournament will guarantee 20 seats, and the $109 event will guarantee 10.

A $95 Beast Tournament will begin at 5:05pm ET on Sunday with 25 seats guaranteed. Players may enter directly or qualify for free through the weekly Beast and Sit & Crush leaderboards.

Venom Fever also features $16.50 Venom Madness Multi-Flight satellites. Day 1 flights run throughout each week, with the top 15% advancing to Day 2 at 4:05pm ET on Sunday. Each weekly final guarantees 10 seats.

Survivor Flips offer entries beginning at $0.80, while Spin to Get In provides ticket opportunities starting at $0.01. Direct Satellites with $109 and $290 buy-ins are scheduled to begin August 3.

The Dual Mystery Bounty Venoms are part of Americas Cardroom's 25th Anniversary celebration. The NLH tournament will offer a $500,000 top Mystery Bounty and the PLO tournament will offer a $250,000 top Mystery Bounty.

Qualifying events will continue until Venom Fever concludes on Sunday, August 30.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom is one of the world's leading online poker destinations, serving players since 2001. Known for major tournament series, innovative promotions, and a commitment to the poker community, the company is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026 while continuing to expand its tournament offerings and deliver world-class online poker experiences to players across the globe.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

Americas Cardroom Pros Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7845 582487

SOURCE Americas Cardroom