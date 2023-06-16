Americas Cardroom Announces Vegas Main Event Satellites: 30 Seats Up for Grabs on June 18th and 25th

Players can win $12,500 packages to compete in Vegas this summer.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom (ACR) is excited to announce the Vegas Main Event Satellites, giving players a chance to win one of 30 guaranteed packages, each worth $12,500. The promotion will take place on Sunday, June 18th, and Sunday, June 25th, offering poker enthusiasts the opportunity to test their skills in the heart of Las Vegas and compete for life-changing winnings.

"This Main Event Satellite promotion is a fantastic opportunity for players to experience the electrifying atmosphere only Las Vegas has to offer. I encourage everyone to take their shot at becoming a World Champion and make unforgettable memories along the way," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker.

The $12,500 packages include a $10,000 tournament buy-in to let players compete on the biggest stage and $2,500 for travel expenses to ensure a comfortable and unforgettable experience.

Two Vegas Main Event Satellites will run on June 18th and 25th:

Beast & SnC MEGA 5 * $12,500 Packages - 6:05 pm ET , with a $95 buy-in. 10 * $12,500 Packages GTD – 2.05pm ET June 18th & June 25th , with a $630 buy-in

Additionally, Americas Cardroom is offering players the option to take the cash prize instead of the package. Winners will automatically have the $12,500 prize paid into their account, providing the flexibility to choose their own poker adventure.

Throughout 2023 Americas Cardroom has ramped up its live poker satellite offering, sending players to Vietnam, Cyprus, Uruguay, and now Las Vegas.

