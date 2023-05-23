Americas Cardroom Awarding $125,000 Packages to Play High Stakes Poker in London

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom (ACR) today announced that it's sending at least five players 'across the pond' to play in the world's highest stakes tourneys against the Who's Who of poker.

The High Stakes Adventure: London promo allows players to win their package via two online satellites on Sunday, May 28th and Sunday, July 16th. Five packages are guaranteed to go, and each includes $110,000 in tourney buy-ins / entry fees, plus $15,000 in travel expenses. Players will then head to London to compete from July 27th to August 10th.

"We've already run high stakes promotions to Vietnam and Cyprus and now it's time to send players to one of the best cities in the world," stated Chris Moneymaker, ACR Team Pro. "Joining them will be our ACR Team Pro and Stormer contest winners so we'll have a great mix of representation taking on the world's best players.

To add to the excitement, the package winners get to choose how to use their $110,000 in buy-ins. They can spend it all on one tournament or spread it out to several. Either way, they're sure to be playing for the biggest prize pools of their life.

To enter the online satellites, simply pay the $2,650 direct buy-in, or qualify for a fraction of the cost through the Super Satellites that run the week before.

For more on High Stakes Adventure: London, visit the promo page at https://www.americascardroom.eu

