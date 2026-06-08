Americas Cardroom Awarding 40 Vegas Main Event Packages Through June Satellites

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Americas Cardroom

Jun 08, 2026, 08:49 ET

Popular Vegas Main Event Satellites promotion begins this weekend.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom is awarding 40 guaranteed Vegas packages valued at $12,500 each through a month-long satellite promotion running June 7th to 28th.

The promotion offers $500,000 in total guaranteed package value as players compete for opportunities to participate in poker's most prestigious tournament.

Four $630 Mega Satellites are scheduled for Sundays in June at 1:05 p.m. ET. Each satellite guarantees 10 Vegas packages worth $12,500 apiece.

"Every poker player dreams about taking their shot in the Main Event," said Americas Cardroom Pro and 2003 Main Event champion Chris Moneymaker. "The atmosphere in Vegas this time of year is incredible, and these satellites give players a real opportunity to turn a small buy-in into a seat at the biggest tournament in poker."

Players may enter the Mega Satellites directly or qualify through a satellite system that begins with a freeroll and includes multiple advancement opportunities throughout June.

Each package winner receives $10,000 designated for the Vegas Main Event buy-in and $2,500 for travel and accommodations.

Players may also elect to receive the package value in cash.

The promotion coincides with the world's most famous poker series that is already underway in Las Vegas, where players from around the world gather for the game's most anticipated events.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The network has been dealing cards since 2001 and remains one of the most trusted names in online poker. Consistently ranked first in payment processing and cashout reliability, Americas Cardroom provides a world-class online poker experience for players around the world.

Media Contact:
Adam Neal
Americas Cardroom Pros Manager
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +44 7845 582487

SOURCE Americas Cardroom

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