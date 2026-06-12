Americas Cardroom Begins Sun Run Series This Sunday With $2.18 million GTD

Two weeks of small and mid-stakes value tournaments on the docket.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom will begin its Sun Run Series this weekend on Sunday, June 14th, offering online poker players access to $2,186,000 in guaranteed prize pools over a two-week tournament schedule.

The series features a combination of small and mid-stakes value tournaments, including daily events, Main Events, multi-flight PKO tournaments, and leaderboard incentives.

The three Main Events will take place on Sunday, June 28th. Players can enter a $200,000 Guaranteed for $66, a $100,000 Guaranteed for $27.50, and a $20,000 Guaranteed for $6.60.

Featured multi-flight PKO events got underway early last Sunday and include a $300,000 Guaranteed tournament with a $66 buy-in, a $75,000 Guaranteed event with a $22 buy-in, and a $50,000 Guaranteed event with a $5.50 buy-in.

The daily tournament schedule accounts for $1,441,000 in guaranteed prize pools and includes both traditional and progressive knockout formats.

Players will also compete for a share of $15,500 in added leaderboard prizes. The first-place finisher will receive a $2,650 Venom ticket and $2,500 cash. Additional cash awards, tournament tickets, and Venom entries will be distributed among the top ten finishers.

The Sun Run Series is part of Americas Cardroom's ongoing tournament schedule designed to provide players with access to a variety of buy-in levels and guaranteed prize opportunities.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The network has been dealing cards since 2001 and remains one of the most trusted names in online poker. Consistently ranked first in payment processing and cashout reliability, Americas Cardroom provides a world-class online poker experience for players around the world.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

Americas Cardroom Pros Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7845 582487

SOURCE Americas Cardroom