Americas Cardroom Casino Player Wins a Whopping $750,000 Playing Online Slots

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom today announced that one of its casino players racked up $750,000 in net winnings in January. The US-facing poker site revealed that a VIP player named LIKI03 won the money playing the aptly named Jackpot Bank slot machine, which is available at ACR's Slots Ride Along casino.

"While we're best known for our record-breaking tournaments like the $10 Million Venom, you don't have to play poker to win big at Americas Cardroom," stated Michael Harris, company spokesman. "With a wide range of slot machines, table games, and sports bets to choose from, just about anyone can have a shot at winning, no matter what game they play. It's always great to see someone win three-quarters of a million dollars, especially one of our VIPs!"

According to Americas Cardroom, LIKI03 is known for placing bets as large as $150 on a single spin. While playing Jackpot Bank last month, LIKI03 hit the bonus, won $2,250 on her first bonus spins, and then earned 10 more free spins with a 5X multiplier.

Using her bonus spins, LIKI03 landed four credit card symbols with a 7X wild that boosted the multiplier to 7X, awarding her $14,000. With just two bonus spins to go, LIKI03 hit four gold bars with a 15x multiplier. That single bonus brought her bonus balance up from $21,550 to $171,650.

Just two days later, LIKI03's luck continued and the VIP player hit five gold bars with a 3X multiplier to win another $150,000, which is the big Jackpot Bank prize outside of the bonus round. By the end of the month, LIKI03 had accumulated $750,000 in net winnings.

Americas Cardroom has released a video highlighting LIKI03's winning streak. It's available on the company's YouTube channel here: https://youtu.be/T6SFkgWU2h8

For more information about Americas Cardroom's three casinos, sportsbook and poker room, visit americascardroom.eu.

