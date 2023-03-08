Americas Cardroom Celebrates International Women's Day with Another Charity Tournament

ACR to help raise breast cancer awareness by hosting an online charity event.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom (ACR) and women's health charity United Breast Cancer Foundation today announced they are hosting a special International Women's Day tournament on Wednesday, March 8th at 4:30 pm ET, in a bid to raise money to help beat breast cancer.

Entries to the tournament will be $55 with a $10k guaranteed prize pool. To encourage as many players as possible to register, all female participants will be credited with a $55 tourney ticket to use in any other $55 tournament, essentially making it a freeroll for all women who enter.

The prize pool will be paid out to players with ACR matching that total and donating it to United Breast Cancer Foundation.

During the tournament, ACR Team Pros Katie Lindsay, Ebony Kenney, alongside influencers Nikki Lomo and Caitlin Comesky, will be chatting via live stream on the ACR Twitch channel about the importance of breast self-exams at home and discussing their experiences while raising awareness for United Breast Cancer Foundation.

ACR Team Pro Ebony Kenney said, "I'm so pleased ACR is running another charity tournament to help raise funds for the United Breast Cancer Foundation. I am passionate about supporting this charity because I particularly love that they offer holistic approaches to healing and helping as many cancer survivors as possible."

In October last year, ACR hosted a charity tournament raising more than $15,000 for the charity.

Mel Moser, Head of Sponsorship at America's Cardroom, said, "ACR is passionate about its players and their communities, so we are more than happy to run this tournament and help raise further funds for United Breast Cancer Foundation. The live stream taking place alongside the tournament will only add to the fun. I can't wait!"

Funds donated from the tournament will go towards supporting families and individuals dealing with breast cancer both through community service measures and targeted support like breast scanning and reconstructive surgery.

