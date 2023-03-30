Americas Cardroom Celebrates the Return of the High Five Tournament Series

ACR boosts the guarantees on its daily events to celebrate the return of its popular

series.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom (ACR) today announced the return of its High Five Tournament Series. The latest edition of the highly popular series promises to be the biggest to date with $10 Million in guaranteed prize pools over 200 events (10 per day).

Twenty days of exciting poker action is taking place at ACR from April 1st to April 20th. The High Five Tournament Series will see increased guarantees across tourneys averaging more than $200,000 per day. With buy-ins starting from as little as $0.25, and five daily events with buy-ins under $33, there is sure to be a boosted tournament to suit everyone.

For those players looking to raise the stakes, a high-grade Main Event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 16th with a staggering $420,000 guaranteed prize pool. The buy-in for this event is set at $420.

Speaking ahead of the Series launch, ACR Team Pro Chris Moneymaker said: "With the return of the High Five Tournament Series, ACR is once again giving its players an unbelievable opportunity to supercharge their winnings. With so many tournaments featuring massively boosted guarantees, including plenty from our new schedule, there really is no better place to play this month. I cannot wait to see the series play out, especially with the famous 10-minute "courtesy break" happening daily at 4:20pm ET!"

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has one of the longest and trusted online names in the industry and has been in existence since 2001. Americas Cardroom accepts players from the US market and the rest of the world. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, Americas Cardroom offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

