Americas Cardroom Gives Players the Chance to Win a Poker Experience of a Lifetime with Largest Live Tournament Satellites in History

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom (ACR) will be giving its players the chance to win a poker experience of a lifetime in spectacular Southeast Asia. ACR is running two satellites this February with full poker vacation packages up for grabs. This coveted prize will see four players head to play in a Super High Roller Series in Vietnam from March 7th -13th.

Each Vietnam package contains more than $100,000 to spend on tournament buy-ins, five nights' accommodation at the luxury KHOS Hoiana Resort, round-trip business class airfare and VIP airport transfer.

To add to the excitement, the four package winners will have to pit their poker smarts and intuition against the world's best and brightest players by choosing how they use their $100k. They can either spread it across multiple tournaments or put it all on the $100k entry tourney.

The qualifiers are taking place on Sunday, February 12th and February 19th at 1:05pm ET with super satellites running the week leading up to the event.

2 Packages GTD Sunday, February 12th at 1:05pm ET ( $2,650 buy-in)

at ( buy-in) 2 Packages GTD Sunday, February 19th at 1:05pm ET ( $2,650 buy-in)

Americas Cardroom Team Pro, Chris Moneymaker said: "I can't quite believe how epic this prize is. I was lucky enough to satellite my way to a prestigious event in 2003 and my life has never been the same. I'm so stoked that thanks to ACR, four of you will get to be part of this incredible experience and maybe see your life change forever too."

Known for its breathtaking scenery, spectacular white beaches, rich cultural heritage, delicious cuisine and welcoming people, Vietnam will provide a stunning backdrop to an incredible week of poker and travel. This life-changing prize is one not to be missed.

In addition to these qualifiers, ACR is giving its Team Pros and Stormers stream team various challenges to complete over the next month. Two ACR Team Pros / Stormers will win the same $100k package and play alongside the four qualifier winners in Vietnam.

