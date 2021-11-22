Americas Cardroom Hosts Flagship Online Super Series with $15 Million GTD Starting December 5th

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom is making things extra merry for their players this holiday season. The US-facing online poker site today announced that its next Online Super Series (OSS) will be held December 5th to 19th, with $15 million in guarantees.

"Our flagship Online Super Series is often the middle part of our OSS Cub3d series, but this time we're offering a standalone version," stated Chris Moneymaker, Team Pro at Americas Cardroom. "And with $15 Million in guaranteed prize pools, we're ending 2021 with a bang."

The $15 Million in guarantees is spread over more than 100 tourneys, including a $2,000,000 GTD and four $1,000,000 GTDs. And all the favorites are represented, including Texas Hold'em, Omaha, Turbos, Hyper Turbos, Mega Stacks, Progressive Knockouts and more.

Moneymaker went on to say that ACR wants to make sure the OSS is accessible for players despite their busy holiday schedule. That's why several of the big tourneys are multi-flight. Daily Mega Satellites are also available for all the major tourneys, so everyone can afford to take part.

Americas Cardroom is already peeking ahead to a big 2022. Expected in January is their next Venom Hold'em tournament. The last one came this past summer and had a whopping $10 Million guarantee.

For more information on the OSS, including the full schedule, visit the promotion page at AmericasCardroom.eu.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has one of the longest and trusted online names in the industry and has been in existence since 2001. Americas Cardroom accepts players from the US market and the rest of the world. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, Americas Cardroom offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

