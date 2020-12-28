Americas Cardroom Inks Deal with Randy "Nanonoko" Lew as Security Consultant and Gameplay Expert

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The US-facing poker site that leads the way in game safety and security has made a move to bolster itself even more. Americas Cardroom has hired Randy "Nanonoko" Lew as a Security Consultant and Gameplay Expert.

Randy Lew - ACR's New Security Consultant and Gameplay Expert

"We're thrilled to welcome Mr. Lew to the ACR team," stated Americas Cardroom spokesperson Michael Harris. "As one of the pioneers of mass tabling online poker, few players in the world have been dealt as many hands as him. His vast gameplay knowledge makes him an ideal candidate to help us continue to lead the way in gameplay security."



Lew was born in the United States, but is a well-known player around the world. He has over $1.6 Million in live tournament earnings, including a $484,617 first-place finish in the 2011 Asian Pacific Poker Tour in Macau. He is also known for his prodigious play online (playing up to 24 tables at a time), as well as having a large following on Twitch.

Lew's job responsibilities will include collaborating with America Cardroom's security team on suspected fraud, collusion and bot activity. He will also review hands histories sent by the security team and give his expert findings to aid the investigations.

Harris went on to explain that Lew will not be playing on Americas Cardroom as he currently lives in Australia, which is not a market they operate in. However, he will be on hand to meet and greet players at major live poker events, including ACR's own Cage Live in Costa Rica. Live events are expected to ramp back up in 2021 after many recent cancellations due to Covid-19.

Americas Cardroom is best known for running its famous Venom tournaments. The next one starts Friday, January 22nd and has a record $8 Million guarantee. The winner will take home at least $1 Million.

For more information on the $8 Million Venom and other promos, visit AmericasCardroom.eu.



