Americas Cardroom Invites Poker Players to 'Build Your Bonus' for Up to $1,000 Bonus Cash

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Earning cash for the holidays has never been so easy. Americas Cardroom today announced the Build Your Bonus promotion in which players can earn up to $1,000 in bonus funds from December 16th through 25th.



"We're inviting all players to celebrate large on Christmas Day with as much as $1,000 in bonus funds," stated Americas Cardroom spokesperson Michael Harris. "Just hit the cash tables or play Blitz Poker and you'll be on your way to building something incredible."



BUILD YOUR BONUS Earn DECEMBER 16th - 25th to $1,000 in Bonus Cash

From December 16th through 25th, online poker players at the US-facing site are eligible to earn up to $100 in bonus per day playing cash games or Blitz Poker. With 10 days in the promotion, it all adds up to $1,000 in possible bonus.



After opting into the promotion via the email sent to them, participating players will earn $10 bonus cash for every 250 dealt hands. Because all stake levels qualify and the bonus is based on dealt hands, not value of dealt hands, every player is on a level playing field.

Starting December 26th, players have 30 days to release their bonus at a rate of $1 for every 27.5 Award Points earned.



For more info on the Build Your Bonus promotion click here

