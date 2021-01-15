Americas Cardroom Kicks off 2021 with $13 Million OSS Cub3d Tournament Series

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom is heating up winter with the next installment of its most popular tournament series. The US-facing online poker site today announced the OSS Cub3d running February 7th through March 14th. It has $13 Million guaranteed and lasting 5 weeks, it's the longest OSS Cub3d in their storied history.

"With $13 million in guarantees on the table, things are about to get insanely intense," stated Michael Harris, spokesperson for Americas Cardroom. "We've jampacked a ridiculous amount of guarantees into 5 weeks, including some favorites and some new surprises. We hope you'll join us."



The OSS Cub3d is Americas Cardroom's 3-part tourney series, made up of the small stakes Mini Online Super Series (MOSS) running from February 7th to 21st, the flagship Online Super Series (OSS) from February 22nd to March 7th, and the high roller Bigger Online Super Series (BOSS) from March 8th to 14th.



The tournament series kicks off on Sunday, February 7th in spectacular fashion with a $125k GTD tournament for $16.50. In addition to hundreds of other tourneys spanning the 5 weeks, the OSS Cub3d features three Main Events — one for each series, including:



• MOSS Main Event with $500k GTD ($55 buy-in) on February 21st

• OSS Main Event with $1 Million GTD ($630 buy-in) on March 7th

• BOSS Main Event with $1 Million GTD ($2,650 buy-in) on March 14th



Also included in this edition of the OSS Cub3d is a special Valentine's Day tourney, a MOSS $300k GTD PKO with a $55 buy-in.



For more info, including the full schedule, visit the OSS Cub3d promotion page at AmericasCardroom.eu.



