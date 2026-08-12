Americas Cardroom Launches 14-Part WSOP Interview Series Led by Alex Foxen

Weekly editorial series opens with Foxen reflecting on his fourth bracelet and a standout 2026 summer.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom is launching a 14-part weekly editorial interview series built around first-person conversations from the 2026 WSOP, with Alex Foxen featured in the opening installment.

Foxen enters the series after one of the strongest summers of his career. He won his fourth career bracelet in the $10,000 Super Turbo Bounty No-Limit Hold'em event for $594,246 and recorded 14 cashes with more than $2 million in listed payouts.

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The series moves beyond standard results coverage by developing natural interviews or voice-note conversations into full editorial features. Each installment focuses on the participant's decisions, memories, frustrations and lessons from the summer.

Foxen's interview revisits the pivotal three-way all-in that helped propel him toward bracelet No. 4, along with his seventh-place finish in the $25,000 High Roller Pot-Limit Omaha event and his final-table appearance in the $100,000 High Roller No-Limit Hold'em event.

He also reflects on sharing a bracelet-winning summer with his wife, Kristen Foxen, who earned the sixth bracelet of her career in the $25,000 High Roller No-Limit Hold'em event. Foxen identified presenting Kristen with her bracelet as the moment he expects to remember most.

The planned 14-person lineup also includes Chris Hunichen, Chris Moorman, Chance Kornuth, Chris Moneymaker, Robert Kuhn, Katie Lindsay, Jeff Boski, Ana Marquez, Drew Gonzalez, Monika Zukowicz, Jon Pardy, Michael Loncar, and Rene and Casey Nezhoda. One new feature is planned each week, while the running order may change as interviews are completed and approved.

Foxen's complete story and the upcoming interviews are available through the site's news and editorial coverage.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom is one of the world's leading online poker destinations, serving players since 2001. Known for major tournament series, innovative promotions, and a commitment to the poker community, the company is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026 while continuing to expand its tournament offerings and deliver world-class online poker experiences to players across the globe.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

Americas Cardroom Pros Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7845 582487

SOURCE Americas Cardroom