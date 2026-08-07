Americas Cardroom Launches Vault Rush With Weekly Keys and Mystery Rewards

Telegram members can claim one free key each week and unlock additional challenges.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom has launched Vault Rush, an ongoing promotion that gives players weekly opportunities to collect keys and open a digital Vault for possible tournament tickets, staking tickets and other promotional rewards. Some keys may reveal no reward.

Americas Cardroom

Players begin in the official Vault Rush Telegram group, where a new free-key link is posted each week. After opening the current link, players must return to Vault Rush in the Americas Cardroom client and complete the claim before 11:59pm ET on Sunday. The link alone does not add a key, missed keys do not roll over and each account may claim one free weekly key.

Claiming the weekly key activates the first challenge in a sequence. Players must then complete each challenge in order: make a deposit of at least $25 using an eligible payment method, make a deposit of at least $25 using an eligible cryptocurrency payment method, and refer a friend through The Side Hustle, Americas Cardroom's Refer-A-Friend program. Each completed challenge and claimed key unlocks the next stage.

Qualifying actions are not retroactive. Deposits or referrals completed before the relevant challenge is active will not count. Keys earned through challenges may take up to 24 hours to appear.

Staking tickets carry additional conditions. Their percentage is assigned at random, and players must accept them through the Staking section of the client. If multiple staking tickets apply to the same eligible event, qualifying for Day 2 with one causes the remaining tickets for that event to lose their value.

Players can join the official Vault Rush Telegram group at the following link. Vault Rush and its rewards are subject to change. Additional promotional requirements and standard terms and conditions apply.

Full details on the promotion are available on the official promo page.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom is one of the world's leading online poker destinations, serving players since 2001. Known for major tournament series, innovative promotions, and a commitment to the poker community, the company is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026 while continuing to expand its tournament offerings and deliver world-class online poker experiences to players across the globe.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

Americas Cardroom Pros Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7845 582487

SOURCE Americas Cardroom