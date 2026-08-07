Americas Cardroom Schedules More Than $20 Million in Guarantees for August 16

Super Stacked Sunday features two Mystery Bounty Venom flights, three Run Up Series Main Events and the full Sunday tournament lineup.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom will bring together its biggest tournaments and promotions on Sunday, August 16, with more than $20 million guaranteed during Super Stacked Sunday.

The schedule will be led by Day 1B of the $12 Million Guaranteed No Limit Hold'em Mystery Bounty Venom and the $3 Million Guaranteed Pot Limit Omaha Mystery Bounty Venom. Both $2,650 tournaments begin their August 16 flights at 12:05 p.m. ET.

Americas Cardroom

The two events represent the largest combined Venom offering in company history. Top Mystery Bounties are $500,000 in the No Limit Hold'em event and $250,000 in the Pot Limit Omaha event, while every bounty introduced from Day 2 will be worth at least $5,000. All players who reach Day 2 will already be in the money.

Super Stacked Sunday will also launch three Run Up Series Main Events at 11:05 a.m. ET. The $1,050 High Main Event guarantees $750,000, the $215 Mid Main Event guarantees $400,000 and the $33 Low Main Event guarantees $200,000. Each resumes with Day 2 on Monday, August 17.

Other highlights include the $1 Million Guaranteed Mystery Bounty Multi-Flight with a $100,000 top bounty, Day 2 of the $50,000 Guaranteed Dime Progressive Knockout, a $200,000 Guaranteed High Roller and additional $100,000 guaranteed tournaments.

The Sunday tournament schedule will return following a reduced summer lineup, adding regular majors and supporting events across No Limit Hold'em, Pot Limit Omaha, Mystery Bounty, Progressive Knockout, multi-flight and high-stakes formats.

Players can also qualify for the Venoms through Venom Fever, which guarantees more than 1,500 seats through Direct Satellites, Mega Satellites, Beast tournaments, Survivor Flips and other paths beginning from $0.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom is one of the world's leading online poker destinations, serving players since 2001. Known for major tournament series, innovative promotions, and a commitment to the poker community, the company is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026 while continuing to expand its tournament offerings and deliver world-class online poker experiences to players across the globe.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

Americas Cardroom Pros Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7845 582487

SOURCE Americas Cardroom