Americas Cardroom Launches Its Record-Setting $15 Million Dual Venoms

$12 million NLH and $3 million PLO events begin today with $2,650 buy-ins and eight Day 1 flights.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom begins its biggest Dual Venoms to date today, with $15 million guaranteed across simultaneous No-Limit Hold'em and Pot-Limit Omaha Mystery Bounty tournaments.

Day 1A starts at 12:05pm ET for both events. The $12 Million Guaranteed NLH Mystery Bounty Venom and the $3 Million Guaranteed PLO Mystery Bounty Venom each have a $2,650 buy-in and eight Day 1 flights through August 30.

Americas Cardroom

The NLH Venom offers a top Mystery Bounty of $500,000, while the PLO Venom features a $250,000 top bounty. Every Mystery Bounty in both tournaments is worth at least $5,000.

Players who advance from Day 1 are already in the money. Mystery Bounties begin on Day 2, adding knockout prizes to the regular tournament payouts.

Seven starting flights remain after Day 1A, giving players multiple opportunities to reach the second stage.

Venom Fever qualifiers also offer routes into the tournaments through over 1,500 guaranteed Venom tickets. Players can check the poker client for current flights, registration and qualification options.

The two headline events run alongside Venom Specials with more than $10 million in additional guarantees across 91 tournaments.

ACR Team Online will add Twitch coverage around the opening flights. Day 1A goes live Thursday, August 13th at 11:30am ET on the acr_pkr Twitch channel, featuring Weazel1991, ScrimitzuTV and CODPoker before the 12:05pm ET start. Coverage returns Sunday, August 16th at 11:30am ET for Day 1B with Svetarik, Gripsed_Com and Deckflow. The Dual Mystery Bounty Venoms also headline Super Stacked Sunday's packed schedule.

Visit the promotion page for complete details on the $15 Million Dual Venoms.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom is one of the world's leading online poker destinations, serving players since 2001. Known for major tournament series, innovative promotions, and a commitment to the poker community, the company is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026 while continuing to expand its tournament offerings and deliver world-class online poker experiences to players across the globe.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

Americas Cardroom Pros Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7845 582487

SOURCE Americas Cardroom