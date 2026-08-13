Americas Cardroom Unveils $10.16M Venom Specials Schedule

Ninety-one tournaments will run across seven dates from August 17 through August 31.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom has revealed the complete Venom Specials schedule, featuring 91 tournaments with $10.16 million in cumulative guarantees across seven dates from August 17 through August 31.

The Venom Specials are timed for the busiest periods of the record-setting Dual Venoms, adding tournament choices while players are online for major Venom flights and Day 2 action. Participation in the $15 Million Dual Venoms is not required.

Americas Cardroom

Placing the extra tournaments around those periods gives players more ways to assemble a complete session.

The Venom Specials schedule includes regular No-Limit Hold'em tournaments, Progressive Knockouts, 6-Max events, Mystery Bounty tournaments and Omaha variants. Guarantees range from $15,000 to $750,000.

The first three dates begin August 17 and account for $3.575 million. The opening Monday offers 15 tournaments and $915,000 guaranteed, followed by 11 events with $820,000 on August 20 and 12 tournaments with $1.84 million on August 23.

The final four dates contribute $6.585 million. After $805,000 on August 24 and $995,000 on August 27, the schedule rises to $2.34 million across 13 tournaments on August 30. The August 31 finale carries $2.445 million across 18 events, including the schedule's largest single guarantee at $750,000.

The wider window is anchored by the Dual Venoms, including the $12 million GTD NLH Mystery Bounty Venom and $3 million GTD PLO Mystery Bounty Venom. Both begin with Day 1A on Thursday, August 13, carry a $2,650 buy-in and feature top bounties of $500,000 and $250,000, respectively.

Players can review the full Venom Specials schedule on the promotion page.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom is one of the world's leading online poker destinations, serving players since 2001. Known for major tournament series, innovative promotions, and a commitment to the poker community, the company is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026 while continuing to expand its tournament offerings and deliver world-class online poker experiences to players across the globe.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

Americas Cardroom Pros Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7845 582487

SOURCE Americas Cardroom