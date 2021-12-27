Americas Cardroom Making Another Millionaire in January with the $10 Million Venom

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poker Players whose New Year's Resolution is to become a millionaire need to head to Americas Cardroom this January. The US-facing online poker site will bring back its $10 Million GTD Venom tourney starting January 21st, with the winner taking home at least $1 Million.



"Hosting a $10 Million guaranteed poker tournament is always a big deal and we're thrilled to be doing it for a second time," stated Chris Moneymaker, Team Pro for Americas Cardroom. "Of course, it wouldn't be possible without our expanding and loyal player base, and we're inviting everyone to take a shot at becoming our next millionaire."



The $10 Million Venom starts on Friday, January 21st and will conclude with an exciting final table on Wednesday, February 2nd. The multi-day tournament has four Day 1 options to choose from, giving all worldwide players a chance to participate.

The Venom - Biggest Tourney in Our History - $10,000,000 Guaranteed

The Venom direct buy-in is $2,650. However, players can get their seat for just pennies through Venom Blitz Satellites and Skip tourneys, or even for free through Step tourneys and freerolls. There are also hundreds of seats available for a fraction of the cost via Venom Fever and Mega Satellites.



The last $10 Million Venom that ended in August fell a little short of the guarantee. However, Moneymaker is confident that Americas Cardroom's continually growing player base, and all the inexpensive ways to qualify, will push the final prize pool over $10 Million this time.





This is the first Venom tourney with ACR's new Staking feature available. Staking allows players to buy a portion of another player's tourney buy-in, getting them in the action without playing a single hand. Players can also choose to 'get staked' and lower the cost and variance of playing in the Venom.

For more information on the $10 Million GTD Venom, visit AmericasCardroom.eu.

