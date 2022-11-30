SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom (ACR) has announced that it will host its Winter Online Super Series (OSS) which will run from December 3rd to 20th.

The Series really lives up to its name featuring 148 events and $24 Million in guaranteed prize pools.

Americas Cardroom Online Super Series Returns This Winter with $24 Million in Guarantees

The Winter Online Super Series has something for all everyone with games being played in Texas Hold'em, PLO, PLO8, 5-Card PLO, 5-Card PLO8 and Limit Omaha formats. ACR have listened to its players and this is the first time its offering 5-Card PLO8 and 5-Card PLO tournaments.

The three OSS Main Events highlight the Series on December 3 and December 11. These tournaments alone offer players a combined $4 million in guaranteed prize pools. Here's a look at the key series events:

Main Events:

$630 buy-in $1M GTD - Dec 3rd & 4th (Day 1s) and Day 2 on Dec 5th

$215 buy-in $1M GTD - Dec 11th - 18th (Day 1s) and Day 2 on Dec 19th

$2,650 buy-in $2M GTD - Dec 11th - 18th (Day 1s) and Day 2 on Dec 19th

Major Multiflight Events:

Multi-flights running Dec 4th -18th (Day 1 Flights) and Day 2 on Dec 19th

$630 buy-in $2M GTD with 42 Day 1 flights

$215 buy-in $1M GTD with 58 Day 1 flights

$22 buy-in $250K GTD with 58 Day 1 flights

5- Card PLO Major Events:

$100,000 GTD PKO $630 5-Card PLO8 – Dec 4th

$100,000 GTD PKO $630 5-Card PLO – Dec 11th

Ahead of the Winter Online Super Series promotion Americas Cardroom's ACR Team Pro, Chris Moneymaker said: "This is a full packed schedule that really has something for everyone, whether you like playing Texas Hold'em or PLO. I'm super excited to kick off the holiday season with this Series and really getting stuck into the action."

Find out more here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yIX0z5YFe4U&t=10s

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has one of the longest and trusted online names in the industry and has been in existence since 2001. Americas Cardroom accepts players from the US market and the rest of the world. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, Americas Cardroom offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

