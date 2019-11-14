Americas Cardroom Opens Satellite Floodgates to Help More Players Secure a $6 Million Venom Seat

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second time in just months, Americas Cardroom is gearing up to make another online poker player a millionaire. The $6 Million Venom gets underway on Wednesday, November 27th with a $6 Million guaranteed prize pool, including $1 Million for the winner. Feeders to help players secure a seat are now running.



Become a Poker Legend playing the biggest online poker tournament ever offered in America.

"It's almost go time and we can't wait to see how the biggest tournament ever held by a US-facing site turns out," stated Americas Cardroom spokesperson Michael Harris. "We're inching closer to November 27th, so make sure you get in on the chance to win a million bucks."

The $6 Million Venom is Americas Cardroom's biggest tournament ever and comes just four months after the online poker site held the $5 Million Venom which finished with a huge $6,382,500 prize pool.

But it's not just money that'll change the winner's life. The person will receive major social media exposure and start their journey to becoming a force to be reckoned with in the poker world.



Players can enter the Venom tournament for $2,500+$150 or win their way in for pennies on the dollar (or even free) through Step Tournaments, Skip Tournaments, Regular Satellites, Mega Satellites. There is a Venom Fever promotion running during the month of November that will offer direct seats to The Venom for all types of buy-ins. You could try our brand new CYCLONES (Blitz Satellites) exclusive only at Americas Cardroon. No matter how you slice it, getting into the $6 Million Venom is a piece of cake.



Players who don't make it through to Day 2 on November 27th need not worry. There are four total Day 1 options, allowing players to enter the tourney on a day that best works for them, plus offering multiple chances at advancing. The final table will take place on Wednesday, December 11th.



For more info on the $6 Million Venom, visit AmericasCardroom.eu.



About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has one of the longest and trusted online names in the industry and has been in existence since 2001. Americas Cardroom accepts players from the US market and the rest of the world. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, Americas Cardroom offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

