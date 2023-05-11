Americas Cardroom Premieres High Stakes Adventure: Vietnam Documentary on YouTube

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom (ACR) today announced the release of its High Stakes Adventure: Vietnam documentary on YouTube. The riveting 60-minute film follows the journey of four ACR Team Pros and a Stormer, who all competed in March's Triton Super High Roller Series in Vietnam.

The documentary comes after the US-facing poker site awarded $100,000 poker prize packages to seven lucky players in February. ACR Team Pros Monika Zukowicz, Jeff Boski and Jon "apestyles" Van Fleet, as well as ACR Stormer Mark "Weazel" Rubbathan, also earned a $100,000 package through poker competitions on ACR.

While Vietnam is known for its stunning scenery and rich cultural traditions, it also served as the perfect backdrop for Americas Cardroom's inaugural High Stakes Adventure. The documentary captures the intense poker action and dramatic moments (on and off the felt) in Southeast Asia.

ACR Team Pro Chris Moneymaker said, "Vietnam was the perfect setting for our first-ever High Stakes Adventure, and we're thrilled to share our experience with the poker community." He added, "Although I wasn't there in person, it was an honor to congratulate Mark on his life-changing win on FaceTime. It was great to share in the excitement, knowing how epic it is to have that first major score."

The High Stakes Adventure: Vietnam documentary is available to watch now on ACR's YouTube channel. Viewers can expect a captivating experience filled with twists, turns, and plenty of high-stakes drama, which will appeal to diehard poker players and casual fans alike.

Vietnam is just one of the global poker destinations in the cards at Americas Cardroom. ACR is also sending players to the Mediterranean in May for its High Stakes Adventure: Cyprus promotion. The island adventure is expected to be showcased in a future ACR documentary.

