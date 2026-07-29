Americas Cardroom Video Examines Viral Foxen-Kabrhel Clash at 2026 WSOP

Footage provides new context surrounding disputes during the $100,000 High Roller.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom released a behind-the-scenes video Tuesday documenting Alex Foxen's confrontation with Martin Kabrhel during the $100,000 High Roller No-Limit Hold'em event at the 2026 World Series of Poker.

The video follows Foxen, a recently signed Americas Cardroom Pro, from the opening day of Event No. 36 through his sixth-place finish at the final table.

Americas Cardroom

Foxen's exchanges with Kabrhel became one of the event's most widely discussed storylines.

The additional footage shows the disagreement developing over several levels and includes disputes involving table conduct, personal items, pace of play and the role of tournament officials.

It also captures multiple floor calls, responses from other players and Foxen's comments away from the table as tensions continued.

The tournament was played June 10-13 at Horseshoe and Paris Las Vegas. It drew 115 entries and produced an $11.04 million prize pool.

Foxen lost his first entry before re-entering and advancing to Day 2 with 1,440,000 chips. His stack later declined to a fraction of one big blind.

He recovered to finish sixth and earned $522,347. Kabrhel placed ninth for $255,491.

The video also covers strategic and operational issues surrounding the tournament. Players discuss late registration and the challenges of tracking chip stacks near the money bubble.

The tournament was one of several notable results for Foxen during his first WSOP as an Americas Cardroom Pro.

Foxen joined Americas Cardroom in May with Chance Kornuth and Chris Hunichen. He led the team during the series with 14 cashes and $2,067,005 in listed payouts.

He won Event No. 44, the $10,000 Super Turbo Bounty No-Limit Hold'em tournament, for $594,246 and his fourth career WSOP bracelet.

The video is available through Americas Cardroom's YouTube channel.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom is one of the world's leading online poker destinations, serving players since 2001. Known for major tournament series, innovative promotions, and a commitment to the poker community, the company is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026 while continuing to expand its tournament offerings and deliver world-class online poker experiences to players across the globe.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

Americas Cardroom Pros Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7845 582487

SOURCE Americas Cardroom