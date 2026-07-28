Americas Cardroom's Moneymaker Bubble Effect Arrives on Tuesday

The $0.10 tournament features a $10,000 guarantee and awards a $2,650 Venom seat to the bubble finisher.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom will hold The Moneymaker Bubble Effect on Tuesday, July 28, offering a $10,000 guaranteed prize pool and a separate $2,650 tournament seat for the player who finishes on the money bubble.

The online poker tournament begins at 8:30 p.m. ET and has a buy-in of just $0.10.

Americas Cardroom

Players who reach the paid positions will compete for their share of the guaranteed prize pool. The player eliminated directly on the tournament's money bubble will receive a seat to one of Americas Cardroom's upcoming Dual Mystery Bounty Venoms.

The tournament was inspired by Americas Cardroom Pro Chris Moneymaker finishing on the bubble in the 2026 World Series of Poker Main Event.

The event will take place alongside a live watch party hosted by Moneymaker on Americas Cardroom's official Twitch channel. The broadcast begins at 7 p.m. ET and will feature his reactions and analysis as he watches ESPN's coverage of the 2026 WSOP Main Event.

Moneymaker qualified for the 2003 WSOP Main Event through an $86 online satellite and went on to win the championship and its $2.5 million first-place prize.

His win helped produce the "Moneymaker Effect," which encouraged more players to pursue opportunities to qualify online for major poker tournaments.

Americas Cardroom will also reveal an exclusive first-time deposit bonus and reload bonus during the Twitch stream.

The Dual Mystery Bounty Venoms are being held as part of Americas Cardroom's 25th Anniversary celebration and feature $15 million in combined guarantees.

The $12 Million Guaranteed No-Limit Hold'em Mystery Bounty Venom offers a $500,000 top bounty. The $3 Million Guaranteed Pot-Limit Omaha Mystery Bounty Venom includes a $250,000 top bounty.

Players can watch the live broadcast and follow The Moneymaker Bubble Effect through Americas Cardroom's official Twitch channel.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom is one of the world's leading online poker destinations, serving players since 2001. Known for major tournament series, innovative promotions, and a commitment to the poker community, the company is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026 while continuing to expand its tournament offerings and deliver world-class online poker experiences to players across the globe.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

Americas Cardroom Pros Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7845 582487

SOURCE Americas Cardroom