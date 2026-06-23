Americas Cardroom Pros Post Major Results at 2026 WSOP

Foxen adds another final table after winning his fourth bracelet; Kuhn leads the Millionaire Maker.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom Pros Alex Foxen and Rob Kuhn are continuing to make an impact at the 2026 World Series of Poker, with Foxen recording another final table finish and Kuhn leading the $1,500 Millionaire Maker No-Limit Hold'em.

Foxen finished seventh in Event #47: $25,000 High Roller Pot-Limit Omaha, earning $267,993. The event drew 451 entries and produced a $10,598,500 prize pool.

The finish came shortly after Foxen won his fourth career WSOP bracelet in Event #44: $10,000 Super Turbo Bounty No-Limit Hold'em. It marked another major result in Foxen's 2026 WSOP campaign.

Earlier in the series, Foxen placed fourth in Event #7: $25,000 Heads-Up No-Limit Hold'em Championship for $300,000. He also finished fifth in Event #28: $600 Deepstack Mixed No-Limit Hold'em/Pot-Limit Omaha for $55,305.

Foxen recently joined Americas Cardroom as one of the site's newest Pros. The roster includes several notable poker names, including 2003 WSOP Main Event champion Chris Moneymaker.

Kuhn enters Day 3 of Event #50: $1,500 Millionaire Maker No-Limit Hold'em with 2,650,000 chips, the top stack in the latest listed counts. His total is nearly double the 1,465,000 chips held by the nearest competitor.

The Millionaire Maker is scheduled to resume Monday, June 22nd, after a three-day pause. Kuhn will return with 132 big blinds, compared to 73 big blinds for the next-closest stack.

Foxen's bracelet win and deep results, combined with Kuhn's chip lead, keep Americas Cardroom's Pro Team among the notable storylines at the 2026 WSOP.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The network has been dealing cards since 2001 and remains one of the most trusted names in online poker. Consistently ranked first in payment processing and cashout reliability, Americas Cardroom provides a world-class online poker experience for players around the world.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

Americas Cardroom Pros Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7845 582487

SOURCE Americas Cardroom