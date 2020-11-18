Americas Cardroom Publishes In-Depth Article on How to Play Online Safely and Securely with Your Friends

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom today announced that it has published an indispensable article on its website about playing online poker safely and securely with friends.

This is the fourth entry in a series of authoritative pieces on the state of the game. While the topic has broad appeal, new players are expected to benefit the most from the article, which is titled "How to play online poker safely and securely with your friends." The newly published guide will also be of interest to webmasters hoping to provide their readers with interesting, informative and accurate content.

"The topic of playing online poker with friends might seem like all fun and games, but there are a lot of sketchy sites out there. What's even worse is that there aren't a lot of objective guides on how to play online poker safely and securely with friends," stated Americas Cardroom spokesperson Michael Harris. "Players who read our best-in-class article will immediately learn the benefits of playing online, how to find a spot to play, safety tips, what to avoid, and so much more."

"How to play online poker safely and securely with your friends" starts by discussing how much of the world at large has shifted online. It then considers the numerous benefits of playing online, especially when compared to the burden of hosting a home game.

After the advantages of online play become clear, the article helps the reader find a place to play. While the impartial guide doesn't recommend any particular site, it does help the reader understand exactly what to look for. Poker players of all skill levels also get a quick lesson in the Random Number Generators (RNG's) that power online gambling sites and how they can be trusted.

Before delving into online poker's legal standing in the USA and how players can protect themselves, readers discover how they can create their own tournaments at home. The article also touches on the large variety of poker variations that can be found online.

The Americas Cardroom article continues by exploring various unregulated poker apps and warns players about the litany of problems they present. The article wraps up by answering several frequently asked questions that every player needs to know.

For the full article, click here for more information about making money online playing poker with friends, visit AmericasCardroom.eu.

