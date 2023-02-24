Americas Cardroom Sends Eleven Players on a Poker Experience of a Lifetime

Seven $100K+ packages were awarded to the winners of online poker tournaments with buy-ins of $2,650



SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom (ACR) is sending eleven players on a poker experience of a lifetime next month to Vietnam for a Super High Roller Series.

Each promotional package is valued at over $100,000, which are the richest live event satellites in online poker history.

ACR ran two satellites on February 12th and February 19th awarding seven players with the $100,000 poker experience package.

Each Vietnam package includes $100,000 to spend on poker tournament buy-ins, 13 nights' accommodation at the luxurious KHOS Hoiana Resort, round-trip business class airfare and VIP airport transfer.

To add to the excitement, all the package winners have complete freedom with how to use their buy-in money. They can either spread it across multiple tournaments or put it all on a single $100k entry tourney.

ACR also ran a month-long competition consisting of various challenges for its Team Pros and Stormers stream team to win the same $100k+ package and play alongside the seven qualifying winners. Jon Van Fleet (Apestyles), Jeff Boski, Monika Zukowicz and Mark Rubbathan are also heading to Vietnam.

Americas Cardroom Team Pro, Jeff Boski commented: "This $100,000 package is the biggest score of my poker career. Previously it was $61,458 back in 2009! I have never been to Europe let alone Asia, so this really is a trip of a lifetime. I hope I can turn the $100,000 in tournament buy-ins into $1,000,000 in Vietnam."

ACR Team Pro, Jon Van Fleet (Apestyles) added: "I've been floating on cloud 9 the last couple of days. I've always wanted to go to Southeast Asia and I'm excited to experience the culture and the food. I've been battling high-stakes MTTs for a long time but playing bigger than $25Ks still really gets my heart going. I feel incredibly lucky for this opportunity and still can't believe I have the coolest job in the world!"

Known for its breathtaking scenery, spectacular white beaches, rich cultural heritage, delicious cuisine and welcoming people, Vietnam will provide a stunning backdrop to an incredible week of poker and travel.

Stay tuned to the ACR social channels to keep up with all the excitement in Vietnam.

