Americas Cardroom Sponsors High Times' Kicking Back World Cup Docuseries

Partnership coincides with online poker site's 25th anniversary celebration.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom announced today that it has become an official sponsor of Kicking Back, a new High Times docuseries hosted by former professional soccer player, Survivor winner, cancer survivor, and cannabis advocate Ethan Zohn.

The sponsorship aligns with Americas Cardroom's 25th anniversary and comes during coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The series will be filmed in Los Angeles, Dallas, and Miami, highlighting the communities, traditions, and fan experiences that surround the tournament in each host city.

Kicking Back follows Zohn as he explores the intersection of soccer, cannabis, and local culture, focusing on stories and personalities beyond the matches themselves.

Filming begins in Los Angeles on June 27-28 as the World Cup Round of 32 gets underway. Production then moves to Dallas from June 29 through July 1 as the knockout stage continues before concluding in Miami on July 10-12 around a World Cup Quarterfinal match.

Americas Cardroom has maintained a longstanding connection with cannabis-themed player experiences. The company's annual High Five Tournament Series celebrates 4/20 through themed events and guaranteed prize pools, while its recently introduced Puff Puff Pass daily rebuy tournament features a $420 Guaranteed prize pool and three daily start times.

As part of the sponsored content, Americas Cardroom brand representative and high-stakes poker professional Martin Zamani will appear in exclusive segments discussing the relationship between poker and cannabis culture.

The collaboration will also spotlight Americas Cardroom's World Cup-related entertainment offerings, including themed promotions, watch-party activations, and opportunities for sports fans to engage throughout the tournament.

The sponsorship reflects the company's ongoing efforts to connect online poker with major cultural events as it marks 25 years of serving players across the United States and internationally.

The company is also scheduled to announce details of one of the most exciting promotions in their history on July 1.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom is one of the world's leading online poker destinations, serving players since 2001. Known for major tournament series, innovative promotions, and a commitment to the poker community, the company is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026 while continuing to expand its tournament offerings and deliver world-class online poker experiences to players across the globe.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

Americas Cardroom Pros Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7845 582487

SOURCE Americas Cardroom