Americas Cardroom Takes Wraps Off New Website

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curtains up! Americas Cardroom today launched its brand-new website, built from the ground up with a new engine and designed with the user in mind. The site is now live at AmericasCardroom.eu and has been deployed to all regions.

"It's important for us to make information regarding our poker site, its promotions, and security easily accessible," stated Bob Garcia, Director of SEO and Web Development at Americas Cardroom. "We endeavor to provide our customers with the most accurate, up-to-date information and share our knowledge and expertise in the field of poker through high-quality Evergreen articles and the latest breaking poker news that sparks interest and invites readers in. I want to thank our fantastic Graphic Designers, Copywriters, and Web Developers for making this site what it is."

Coded using the Bootstrap front-end web development framework, the new interface was designed with a focus on providing players with a better user experience. The new site is faster than before and much easier to navigate, so players can access the poker promotions that appeal to them and the poker information they're searching for.

The website isn't the only big change that visitors to Americas Cardroom will notice. Earlier this month, big changes came to the ACR Team Pro lineup with the addition of Chris Moneymaker. He's the man who ignited the online poker revolution in 2003 by turning a satellite entry into a WSOP Main Event title and $2.5 Million.

To see the new website in action, visit AmericasCardroom.eu

