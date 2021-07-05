Americas Cardroom to Host $10 Million GTD Venom Tournament This July

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Who needs the WSOP? Americas Cardroom today announced that big summer poker is back with the biggest Venom in history. The multi-day tournament features $10 million in guaranteed prize money and kicks off on Friday, July 23rd.



"This isn't just a big deal. It's absolutely massive," stated Michael Harris, spokesperson for Americas Cardroom. "The $10 Million Venom is our biggest tournament ever. And judging by how successful the last Venom tournaments were, expect to see our latest one to destroy the record books."



The $10 Million Venom runs from July 23rd through August 4th. The multi-day tournament has four Day 1 options and comes with a $2,650 direct buy-in. However, players with smaller bankrolls can secure their seat for way less through Steps, Skips, Megas and more.



Americas Cardroom is also hosting Venom Fever, a stacked schedule of satellites that award hundreds of Venom seats. Also on the schedule are Venom Blitz Steps. Starting at just 11 cents, players can enter at any level and move up to the next one by earning 5,000 chips. After finishing the 9th level, players will secure their $2,650 seat.



While Americas Cardroom is guaranteeing $10 million, the final number will likely be much bigger. The most recent $8 Million GTD Venom paid out $9,435,000 and the winner took home $1,113,330. For the first time ever, this upcoming Venom will guarantee $1,000,000 for 1st and 2nd place.



