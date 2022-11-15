Americas Cardroom to Host a Thanksgiving Bountyful Weekend to Thank All Its Players

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom has announced that it will host three huge PKO tournaments as part of its Thanksgiving Bountyful Weekend, which will run from November 24-27th.

To thank its players new and old, Americas Cardroom will be running three special PKO tournaments across the Thanksgiving weekend. These tournaments will feature prize pools of $500K, $250K and $100K with corresponding buy-ins to suit all budgets ($215, $55, and $16.50 respectively).

$500K, $200K & $100K Guaranteed

As an extra special thanks these tournaments will feature double bounties on all ACR Pros. In traditional PKO tournaments when a player is eliminated for $1,000, the player who has eliminated the opponent receives $500 with the remaining $500 being placed on their head as a new bounty. However, as part of ACR's Thanksgiving PKO's if you manage to knock out an ACR Pro for $1000 you will receive the full $1,000 bounty, alongside the new bounty on your head. This doubling applies irrespective of the bounty size, meaning if a player has a deep run in the events there's the potential to win tens of thousands of dollars in bounties.

Reflecting on the launch of this Thanksgiving promotion Americas Cardroom's ACR Team Pro, Chris Moneymaker said: "ACR greatly appreciate all its players who help make ACR the brilliant place to play poker that it is. To demonstrate its gratitude, they are running these special PKO's which not only feature the massive prize pots that ACR players are familiar with but also doubly rewarding bounties on all of us ACR Pros. Through the range of buy-ins available all ACR players have the chance to secure the extra lucrative bounties on offer this thanksgiving. It's going to be a fun one!"

The flights for each of the bountiful PKO's starts on November 24th. So, if you fancy being in with a shot at winning one of these bounties be sure to check out. (HERE)

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has one of the longest and trusted online names in the industry and has been in existence since 2001. Americas Cardroom accepts players from the US market and the rest of the world. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, Americas Cardroom offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

