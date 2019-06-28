Americas Cardroom to Host Biggest Online Poker Tournament in History for a U.S. Facing Site

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom is once again proving that online poker's best days are yet to come. Their multi-day $5 Million Venom starting Sunday, July 14th will be their biggest tournament to date and the largest ever by a US-facing site.

"You don't need time travel to be invented if you want to experience the golden era of online poker," stated Americas Cardroom spokesperson Michael Harris. "That's because it's happening this July at Americas Cardroom."

Online Poker is back to America and this time bigger than ever! $1 Million Guaranteed to the winner Don't miss this incredible chance to become part of poker history

The $5 Million Venom has a guaranteed prize pool of $5,000,000, with a life-changing $1,000,000 going to the winner. The tourney also offers maximum flexibility with three Day 1's. Poker players can begin playing on Sunday, July 14th (Day 1A), Tuesday, July 16th (Day 1B) or Sunday, July 21st (Day 1C).

When play wraps up on Wednesday, July 24th, Americas Cardroom will send the winner their $1 Million prize within minutes via Bitcoin to show the world how dependable and fast the cryptocurrency is. The player can also choose to send the Bitcoin payment back and get paid in a more traditional method.

While the $5 Million Venom costs $2,650 to buy-in directly, the poker site doesn't want anyone sitting on the sidelines. Players can qualify for pennies on the dollar via daily Satellites and Super Satellites (start at $4.40), Step Tournaments (start at $0) and the Spin to Get IN slot machine (starts at one cent)

As if this wasn't enough, Americas Cardroom Online Super Series kicks off on July 21st. The OSS Cub3d is a 3-part online poker tournament series that runs for 30 days. Overall, players will find $13 million in guarantees, spread across 160 events.

More information about the $5 Million Venom and the OSS CUB3D can be found at AmericasCardroom.eu.

