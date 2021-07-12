Americas Cardroom Unleashes $95 Million Blockbuster Summer of Tourney Guarantees

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Who says the summer blockbuster is a thing of the past? US-facing online poker site, Americas Cardroom today announced its very own Blockbuster Summer of Tourney Guarantees, a lineup worth over $95 million in July and August.



"With the WSOP not really happening until the fall, we wanted to give poker players something incredible to look forward to," stated Michael Harris, spokesperson for Winning Poker Network. "And almost $100 million in tournament guarantees is a pretty great start."

$95 Million Blockbuster Summer of Tourney Guarantees

On Friday, July 23rd, Americas Cardroom unleashes their next Venom, a record-setting poker tournament with $10 Million guaranteed and where the top-2 players will walk away with $1 million each. But the guarantees have already started because from now until August 1st, the site is guaranteeing $2,347,900 worth of Venom tickets through Venom Fever, a packed schedule of events to help players lock down their $2,650 seat.

From August 1st through 29th, Americas Cardroom is hosting its biggest-ever OSS Cub3d, a $20 million tournament series made up of three separate series (MOSS, OSS, and BOSS) in one. Included in the OSS Cub3d are three $1 million GTD tourneys and a $2.5 million GTD event.

All this, plus an increased $7.9 million in weekly guarantees throughout July and August make this the biggest summer of poker ever. For more information, visit AmericasCardroom.eu.

