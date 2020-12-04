Americas Cardroom Unleashes Redesigned Tournaments Section for Better User Experience

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With a better user experience at the heart of everything they do, Americas Cardroom today took the wraps off its redesigned Tournaments Section. The redesigned tournament schedule portal helps players find exactly what they're looking for, virtually effortlessly.



"Designing a good user experience is the key to helping our visitors find what they need and getting found on top of google search," stated Bob Garcia, Director of Website Development at Winning Poker Network, the parent company of Americas Cardroom.



The new tournaments section gives players a top-of-the-fold view of all tourneys happening throughout the week. Free of clutter, page visitors are greeted by a headline, a few lines of copy, and the full tournament schedule.



Players can navigate the schedule by clicking on the tab for the day of the week they want to view. Clicking a tab immediately populates the schedule with the corresponding tournaments, with no lag time at all. Players can also download the complete schedule in spreadsheet format without having to sign in.



According to Garcia, User Behavior Analytics was an integral part of the redesign process.



"We combined both quantitative and qualitative data to give a big picture view of how site visitors interact with our tournaments page," said Garcia. "Our team of web development and SEO (search engine optimization) experts used the data to create a series of actionable items that led to a new and improved version of our tournaments page."



For more info on Americas Cardroom's new tournaments section, visit AmericasCardroom.eu.



About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, Americas Cardroom offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

