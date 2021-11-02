Americas Cardroom Welcomes Chris Moorman and Katie Lindsay as Newest Team Pros

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom is no stranger to making history with its huge tourneys like the Venom. Now, they're doing it off the felt as well by becoming the first online poker site to sign a husband & wife duo (Chris Moorman and Katie Lindsay) as Team Pros.

"I'm passionate about representing Americas Cardroom because they offer players well-structured, large prize pool tournaments at an affordable price point," stated Moorman. "I really like what they've done to establish a strong foothold in the market and want to help them continue to grow."

2 Great Ambassadors have joined the ACR TEAM PRO - Katie Lindsay and Chris Moorman

Moorman is one of the world's most accomplished online players, being dubbed a living legend by a popular poker magazine. He's also made his mark on poker's biggest stage, winning two WSOP bracelets and finishing second in the 2011 WSOP Europe Main Event ($1,068,690 prize).

The 36-year-old native of England is planning to live stream the big Americas Cardroom tournaments on the ACR Twitch Channel, something that should prove really popular.

Lindsay has $468,701 in career live earnings. Her most surreal moment online came earlier this year when she and Moorman made the final two in the 2021 WSOP Circuit January Super Series Event. Moorman ended up winning that one and we could be seeing more heads-up battles at the ACR tables.

Americas Cardroom has one of the most diverse and inclusive groups of Team Pros in poker. Most of them are in Vegas right now for the WSOP and living in a house called the Punters' Pad. Their action is being chronicled in a series of videos that can be found on the ACR YouTube channel.

For more info on Moorman, Lindsay and the other Team Pros, visit AmericasCardroom.eu.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, Americas Cardroom offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

Media Contact:

Name: Dylana Reyes

Company E-Mail: [email protected]

Phone: 1-877-314-4195

SOURCE Americas Cardroom

Related Links

http://AmericasCardroom.eu

