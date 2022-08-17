Americas Cardroom's $25 Million OSS Cub3d Reaches Dramatic Conclusion with the BOSS

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talk about a way to wrap up the summer. US-facing online poker site Americas Cardroom has its $25 Million OSS Cub3d end in dramatic fashion with the Bigger Online Super Series. The high roller series runs today through Monday, August 29th.

"Our Bigger Online Super Series is nicknamed the BOSS for more reasons than one," stated Chris Moneymaker, Team Pro for Americas Cardroom. "Our players love this series that's designed for high rollers, as it's the perfect way to end the $25 Million OSS Cub3d."

BOSS Logo

The Bigger Online Super Series (BOSS) runs from August 22nd to 29th. This series features bigger buy-ins to go along with the big guarantees, but the player fields are small. The highlight of the BOSS is the $1 Million Main Event (see below), however three are also three big multi-flight tourneys, with flights running daily this week.

BOSS $1,000,000 Main Event ( $2,650 buy-in) – Day 1 on Sunday, August 28 th

Main Event ( buy-in) – Day 1 on BIG MULTI-FLIGHT $2,500,000 ( $630 buy-in) – Day 2 on Monday, August 29 th

( buy-in) – Day 2 on BIG MULTI-FLIGHT $1,500,000 PKO ( $215 buy-in) – Day 2 on Monday, August 29 th

PKO ( buy-in) – Day 2 on BIG MULTI-FLIGHT $250,000 ( $22 buy-in) – Day 2 on Monday, August 29 th

Moneymaker notes that while the BOSS and OSS Cub3d end a full week before Labor Day, ACR will keep the big poker action going for players before the unofficial end of summer.

For the full $25 Million OSS Cub3d schedule, visit the promo page at AmericasCardroom.eu.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, Americas Cardroom offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

